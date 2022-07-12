SHREVEPORT, La. - Another day, another heat advisory for the ArkLaTex. It remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday across the entire region.
Heat index values are expected to reach up to 107 with actual temperatures in the mid 90s to lower 100s. Coupled with high humidity, that could cause heat illnesses to occur.
Play It Safe
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.
