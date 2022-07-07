SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory remains in effect through 7:00 p.m. Thursday across the entire ArkLaTex.
High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s coupled with high humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur.
Please continue to take any necessary precautionary actions.
