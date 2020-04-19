SHREVEPORT, La. - Much of the area is under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Sunday. As we remember the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak a week ago, ArkLaTex residents are preparing to ride out more storms. A KTBS Red Weather Alert is in effect.
The midday and afternoon hours of Sunday will once again be a time to brace for severe or tornadic thunderstorms. The primary threats according to the National Weather Service include very large hail, destructive winds, tornadoes and heavy downpours.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.