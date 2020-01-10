Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...PREVIOUS LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH EXPECTED WITH HIGHER GUSTS ARE EXPECTED AGAIN WITH THE COLD FRONT. * WHERE...DEEP EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS AND NORTH LOUISIANA. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&