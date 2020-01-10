SHREVEPORT, La. - Three died and damage was widespread from a band of powerful storms and a tornado that moved across the ArkLaTex Friday night and early Saturday.
The near hurricane force winds downed power lines, up rooted trees, damaged buildings and flooded streets across the region.
The dead included an Oil City man and a Haughton couple.
Caddo Coroner Todd Thoma said Raymond Holden, 75, was in bed at his home just after 11 p.m. Friday, when a large tree fell, crushing him. Holden died about early Saturday morning. His was wife was not injured.
An elderly couple Bossier Parish couple died Saturday morning when their mobile home on Davis Road was destroyed by a tornado with estimated winds of 135 mph. The Bossier Parish coroner identified the dead as Jerry Franks, 79, and his 65-year-old wife, Mary Sue.
Downed trees and power lines closed roads.
Interstate 49 reopened late Saturday night. The interstate at the Kings Highway exit was closed in both directions from downed power lines.
SWEPCO crews were working Saturday night to restore power. At the peak of the storm, about 29,300 customers were without power. SWEPCO said Saturday afternoon some electricity would not be back on until Sunday night
Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish Offices of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness continue to seeking information from those residents who suffered storm damage.
Damage was also reported in Webster parish Twisted metal from the roof of a building wrapped around trees in Dubberly.