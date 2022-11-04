SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
Major #tornado damage north of Clarksville Texas @nwsfortworth @accuweather pic.twitter.com/i1Kk0qSamh— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) November 4, 2022
Taking the brunt of the storm is Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Multiple confirmed large tornadoes were spotted on the ground there as one tornado warning after another was issued. At times, KTBS 3 meteorologists were tracking as many as five tornadic supercells at one time.
One of the hardest hit areas stretched from Red River County, Tx. into McCurtain County, Ok. Major damage was reported south of Fulbright in Red River and in Idabel, emergency dispatchers confirm multiple homes destroyed, virtually ripped apart. McCurtain County EMS Director Cody McDaniel confirmed to KTBS 3 News that there was at least one fatality in his region, though details were unavailable.
At trinity Baptist Church in Idabel, damage is extensive. The community is asking for prayers at this time.
A number of businesses were also damaged in New Boston, Tx.
Significant damage is also being reported in the Hughes Springs and Daingerfield, Tx. area with at least one injury.
KTBS 3 News continues to get scattered reports of damage. You'll want to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.
- SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex
The State Fair of Louisiana closed early Friday night due to the storms. Fair President Chris Giordano urged fairgoers to go home if they could get home before the storms arrived, or seek shelter in the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.
