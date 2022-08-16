Hurricane forecasters on Tuesday were tracking a disturbance in the Caribbean that is expected to head into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
The system is likely to move toward Mexico and Texas if it forms, according to the 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. It's an early forecast that could change.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic is expected to be quiet for the next 48 hours, forecasters said.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, a tropical wave was over the southwestern Caribbean and is expected to move across Central America during the next few days. It's expected emerge over the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico.
Once in the Gulf, forecasters said, an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwest over the Gulf through the weekend, forecasters said.
It has a 20% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, the next available name is Danielle.