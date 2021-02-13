SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La- The Department of Transportation and Development announced that road closures have started in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

I-49 closure:

This closure includes the northbound lanes of I-49 between LA 526 and I-20, as well as the southbound lanes from I-20 to LA 3132.

Access will remain open from LA 3132 eastbound to I-49 southbound. The connector ramp from LA 3132 westbound to I-49 southbound will be closed.

I-220 closure in Bossier and Caddo parishes:

This closure includes the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-220 from the interchange at I-20 (at LA Downs Racetrack in Bossier City) to the I-20/I-220/LA 3132 interchange near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

These closures are in progress. The DOTD will update when they are complete. You can view their closure updates by clicking here.

