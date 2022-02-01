MARSHALL, Texas - East Texas is bracing for possible wintry precipitation as spring-like weather is expected to give way to rain before temperatures could drop into the teens by week’s end.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has scheduled road treatments in its Tyler and Atlanta districts, prepping ahead of what the National Weather Service said could be freezing rain and possible snow Thursday with temperatures dropping to as low as 18 on Friday.
Lisa May, a technician with the National Weather Service Shreveport office, said Monday the East Texas area is expected to see rain Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of showers increasing to 100 percent Wednesday evening, which could turn into heavy rain.
May said Thursday is when freezing rain is expected in the area, with snow possible as temperatures drop to 21 degrees. She said the largest concern for residents would be Thursday, when a wintry mix of precipitation is possible.
Although temperatures dipping to the low-20s and even teens are unusual in East Texas, May said they are not unheard of, as she pointed to the winter storm that visited the area just less than a year ago.
May said there is a 60 percent chance of freezing rain before noon on Thursday with an expected low also of 21 degrees.
Heather Deaton, spokeswoman for TxDOT’s Atlanta district, on Monday afternoon said roads in the district would also be treated starting Tuesday. To remain safe, TxDOT recommends drivers in wintry conditions:
- Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps and shaded areas
- Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations
- Increase following distance
- Ease off the gas pedal if you start to slide and steer in the direction of the skid
- Star back at least 200 feet from emergency vehicles
- Be patient
Motorists also should remain in their vehicle for assistance to arrive if they are stranded.
TxDOT spokesman for the Tyler district Jeff Williford said crews had been set to begin on Monday treating area roads ahead of possible winter weather; however, operations were rescheduled to Tuesday morning due to rain.