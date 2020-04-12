SHREVEPORT, La. - Easter Sunday 2020 will be one to remember in the ArkLaTex. The COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of severe weather kept thousands at home, away from friends and family.
The storms kicked up Sunday morning when a tornado watch was issued for the area before dawn. By daybreak a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a number of counties in east Texas as the system pushed in from the west. That warning was followed by a string of tornado warnings stretching across the region. Multiple communities triggered their tornado sirens in an effort to keep their residents safe.
By 9:30 a.m., several towns were threatened by suspected tornadoes including Grand Cane, Mansfield, Longwood, Shreveport/Bossier City and points east.
There are scattered reports of damage coming in from the Benton area.
There are numerous reports of trees and power lines down. That means crews will be spending the remainder of their Easter Sunday in cleanup mode.
In the coming days, the National Weather Service will be surveying the area to determine if it was straight line winds or tornadoes that caused the damage.
Heavy rain hammered many areas. Viewer John Newkirk shared video from Atlanta, Texas of the pounding rain. Video captured by Jack Hodges revealed the same scene in Elysian Fields.
Easter Weekend Tornadoes of 1999
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.