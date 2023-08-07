SHREVEPORT, La. - Heat hazards headlines remain in effect through 8 p.m. Monday. Heat index values of 105 to 115 degrees are expected across the entire Four State area. Use caution when spending time outdoors. There's also a slight chance of some much needed rain.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, along and north of the I-20 corridor, near a weak stationary frontal boundary. We can't rule out brief strong gusty winds with these storms.
