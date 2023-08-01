SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new month, but more of the same when it comes to the weather. Another round of scorching hot temperatures will be baking the ArkLaTex into Wednesday evening.
A heat advisory will be in effect for southeast Oklahoma and portions of southwest Arkansas, while an excessive heat warning will be in effect for the remainder of the area. The advisory and the warning have been extended until 9 p.m. Thursday. In the excessive heat warning, heat index values of 110 degrees or greater are expected. In the heat advisory, heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees are expected.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
