SHREVEPORT, La. - More triple digit heat is in the forecast as we start yet another week. Highs on Monday should have no trouble reaching the lower 100s.
An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for much of the region south of I-30, with a heat advisory across areas generally right along the I-30 corridor. Expect dangerous conditions as very hot temperatures and humidity will result in heat index values between 105-115 degrees.
High temperatures kill hundreds of people every year. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
RELATED CONTENT:
- CDC offers tips for beating the heat
- Consumer Tips offers some simple ways to keep your home cool in the hot weather
- Click here for the very latest KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team. We're always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.