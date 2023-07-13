SHREVEPORT, La. - Dangerously hot weather is bearing down on the ArkLaTex once again. An excessive heat warning will be in place Thursday from noon until 7 p.m. for the entire region.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Heat index values could reach as high as 117.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
