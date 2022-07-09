SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has the ArkLaTex under an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected.
Temperatures will range from 100-105 degrees, and when combined with the humidity, heat indices will range from 110-113 degrees.
If working or playing outdoors, make sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks.
- CDC offers tips for beating the heat
- Consumer Tips offers some simple ways to keep your home cool in the hot weather
- Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
