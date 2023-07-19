SHREVEPORT, La. - The blazing hot weather continues to bake southern regions of the US and that includes the ArkLaTex. An excessive heat warning continues through 8 p.m. Thursday with maximum heat index values reaching as high as 115.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
