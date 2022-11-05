SHREVEPORT, La. - Another KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School is in the books and once again, it was a great success. Everyone earned an A+.
The Fall 2022 class was held Saturday, Nov. 5, in the KTBS 3 studio.
In addition to meteorologists Joe Haynes and Brian Fowler, KTBS 3's Marketing Director Crickett Oldenburg visited with the class.
Topics during the four-hour session included a discussion on watches and warnings, tornadoes, and the best methods for observing the weather.
Weather watcher Ed Christian led a discussion on lightning.
National Weather Service-Shreveport Meteorologist Gary Chatelain spoke to the group about La Nina Three-Peat.
Thanks to all of the weather watchers from across the ArkLaTex who attended Saturday's session to learn more about weather, how we gather data, and how to contribute information. We couldn't do what we do without your help.
If you're interested in becoming a KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watcher, click here for details.