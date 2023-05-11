SHREVEPORT, La - A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for most of the ArkLaTex through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Flash Flood Watch

Flash Flood Watch in place through 1PM Thursday. 2-3 inches of rain possible in some areas.

Some areas of the region have received up to 3 inches of rain through early Thursday afternoon.

