Flash Flood Watch in place through 1PM Thursday. 2-3 inches of rain possible in some areas.
SHREVEPORT, La - A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for most of the ArkLaTex through 7 p.m. Thursday.
Some areas of the region have received up to 3 inches of rain through early Thursday afternoon.
