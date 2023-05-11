SHREVEPORT, La - A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for most of the Arklatex through midday Thursday. We will continue with likely rain chances into Thursday morning at least as an upper low slowly spins across Texas.
Due to the slow movement of this upper low, we could see some areas receiving 2-3 inches of rain through Thursday afternoon. That could cause some flash flooding in low lying areas.
It appears the rain chances will start to decrease by late Thursday and into Friday. While we still have decent rain rain chances in the forecast on Friday, we may be able to decrease them if the system moves a little faster.
The weekend may still see some chances for rain, but it currently doesn't look like a big deal. A cold front next week should hopefully cool us done a few degrees and lower the humidity.
Patrick Dennis
Chief Meteorologist, KTBS