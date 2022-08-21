SHREVEPORT, La. - A wet Sunday is expected across the ArkLaTex.
Several factors, including lots of moisture, a disturbance aloft, and a stalled front will bring the potential for heavy rain.
The rain will occur off and on during the day and into the evening. Another round of heavy rain is anticipated on Monday.
Some flooding may develop on smaller rivers and streams and flash flooding is possible in urban areas.
