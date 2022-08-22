SHREVEPORT, La. - Expect more rain to kick off your work week. A flood watch remains in effect into Monday evening.
Several factors, including lots of moisture, a disturbance aloft, and a stalled front are bringing the potential for heavy rain.
Some flooding may develop on smaller rivers and streams and flash flooding is possible in urban areas.
