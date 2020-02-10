Flash Flooding in the Minden area (from Leslie Smith)
SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex had some serious downpours today resulting in flash flooding!  Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports.

Northern ArkLaTex Rain Totals

Chuck Kamm, Redwater TX:  2.65 inches

Brian Loper, Atlanta TX:  1.82 inches

Tommy Lowe, Fulton AR:  3.82 inches

Jimmy Newsome, Ashdown AR:  1.63 inches

Jason Patterson, Atlanta TX:  1.63 inches

Paul Piccola, Hughes Springs, TX:  1.26 inches

Thomas Ware, Emerson AR:  2.00 inches

Central ArkLaTex Rain Reports

Edwin Christian, Scottsville TX:  .31 inches

Wayne Hatfield, Homer LA:  2.04 inches

June Jones, Elysian Fields TX:  .50 inches

Michael Price, Keithville LA:  3.07 inches

Leslie Smith, Benton LA:  3.09 inches

Ronnie Vail, Ruston LA:  2.07 inches

Lenny Vowell, Karnack TX:  .71 inches

Richard White, Benton LA:  2.44 inches

Metro Rain Totals

Ruth Atwood, Shreveport:  2.10 inches

Bob Fentress, Belleview LA:  1.40 inches

Skip Kordas, North Bossier City LA:  2.95 inches

Jeff Moody, Benton LA:  1.81 inches

Mike Lyles, Shreveport:  4.08 inches

Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City:  3.25 inches

Robert Parker, Bossier City:  3.44 inches

Mark Potter, Bossier City:  3.44 inches

Molly Rankin, Benton LA:  .65 inches

Robert Stoll, Caddo Parish:  3.39 inches

Neil Shaw, Shreveport:  2.90 inches

South ArkLaTex Rain Amounts

Bob Baker, Carthage TX:  1.48 inches

Jerry Dupont, Many LA:  .25 inches

Michelle Gullette, Ringgold LA:  3.87 inches

John Henry, Coushatta LA:  .50 inches

Barry Howard, Clarence LA:  .35 inches

Larry Rymal, Joaquin TX:  .98 inches

Rockport Texas Rain Amount

Bill Hicks, Rockport TX:  Trace.

Thank you weather watchers for your data.

