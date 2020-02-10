SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex had some serious downpours today resulting in flash flooding! Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports.
Chuck Kamm, Redwater TX: 2.65 inches
Brian Loper, Atlanta TX: 1.82 inches
Tommy Lowe, Fulton AR: 3.82 inches
Jimmy Newsome, Ashdown AR: 1.63 inches
Jason Patterson, Atlanta TX: 1.63 inches
Paul Piccola, Hughes Springs, TX: 1.26 inches
Thomas Ware, Emerson AR: 2.00 inches
Edwin Christian, Scottsville TX: .31 inches
Wayne Hatfield, Homer LA: 2.04 inches
June Jones, Elysian Fields TX: .50 inches
Michael Price, Keithville LA: 3.07 inches
Leslie Smith, Benton LA: 3.09 inches
Ronnie Vail, Ruston LA: 2.07 inches
Lenny Vowell, Karnack TX: .71 inches
Richard White, Benton LA: 2.44 inches
Ruth Atwood, Shreveport: 2.10 inches
Bob Fentress, Belleview LA: 1.40 inches
Skip Kordas, North Bossier City LA: 2.95 inches
Jeff Moody, Benton LA: 1.81 inches
Mike Lyles, Shreveport: 4.08 inches
Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City: 3.25 inches
Robert Parker, Bossier City: 3.44 inches
Mark Potter, Bossier City: 3.44 inches
Molly Rankin, Benton LA: .65 inches
Robert Stoll, Caddo Parish: 3.39 inches
Neil Shaw, Shreveport: 2.90 inches
Bob Baker, Carthage TX: 1.48 inches
Jerry Dupont, Many LA: .25 inches
Michelle Gullette, Ringgold LA: 3.87 inches
John Henry, Coushatta LA: .50 inches
Barry Howard, Clarence LA: .35 inches
Larry Rymal, Joaquin TX: .98 inches
Bill Hicks, Rockport TX: Trace.
Thank you weather watchers for your data. If you want to join our group, register here and send us your weather data.