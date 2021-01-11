SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has a Freezing Fog Advisory for areas south of I-20 until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Clear skies, light winds, freezing temperatures and wet soil from Monday's snow melt should produce patchy areas of freezing fog Monday night.
As of late Monday evening, the visibility in the Natchitoches area was already down to a mile.
And the temperature was well below freezing.
