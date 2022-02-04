ice on bridge sign

SHREVEPORT, La. - A north-south oriented band of freezing rain mixed with light snow fell early Friday, resulting in a light glaze of ice. Plan on slippery road conditions on your morning commute. A light icing may result on bridges and overpasses.

RELATED ARTICLE - Winter Weather Advisory Update

snow on cars

As predicted by the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam, some area roadways have been closed as a precaution, including I-220, I-49, and the Benton Road Overpass (LA3).

Click here for a growing list of closures and delays due to the weather.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Patrick Dennis, and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

MEGA 3 StormTeam
Report a typo on this article
0
1
1
1
2

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments