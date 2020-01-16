SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday marks a significant anniversary for the ArkLaTex.
Two years ago, the area was hit with a strong arctic blast that stopped us in our tracks.
Snow, sleet and powerful winter winds hit east Texas and northern Louisiana on Jan. 16, 2018.
The freezing temperatures caused state buildings to close and schools to cancel classes.
The weather also caused dangerous travel conditions. Shreveport Regional Airport canceled flights and SporTran shut down bus service.
A reported 1.5" of snow of snow fell in the Shreveport-Bossier area alone.