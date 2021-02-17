SHREVEPORT, La. - As expected, the second winter storm in just a few days is here and will last all day in the ArkLaTex. Snow was falling in the pre-dawn hours in the area, heavy at times.
Wednesday morning, we'll see a transition to freezing rain and sleet along I-20 and points south. Look for .25”-.50” which will cause more power outages than the Monday storm. You need to have a plan for your family if you lose power.
Farther north along I-30, this will be mainly a snow event, with snowfall totals of 4"-6”. Most of the heavy precipitation will end Wednesday about 7 p.m., however light snow, freezing rain, and sleet will continue into Thursday morning.
Sunshine will return on Friday with highs near 40. The weekend promises warmer temps near 60 by Sunday, so major melting will be going on this weekend. Also, all closed roads will likely not open until Saturday afternoon when the temps will be high enough preventing possible refreezing on bridges and overpasses.
