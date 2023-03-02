BATON ROUGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is encouraging everyone to stay weather aware due to the latest severe weather threat. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a large portion of the state will be in an Enhanced to Moderate Risk of severe weather beginning Thursday afternoon. The NWS says EF-2 tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour or greater are possible.
"We encourage everyone to make sure their electronic devices are charged and make certain they have a way to receive weather alerts from the NWS and your local weather experts. Have an evacuation plan in place before these storms become severe. There are often added concerns when we face dangerous storm conditions in the overnight or early morning hours," said Gov. John Bel Edwards.
GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle said, "The NWS Shreveport says four tornado deaths were reported in the region during 2022. All four were in mobile or manufactured homes. We encourage every Louisianan to have a severe weather evacuation plan. This plan should include identifying an alternative shelter, which may include staying with friends or family until the threat is over. It is vitally important to stay weather aware during these events because it is difficult to pinpoint exactly where problems will occur."
Conditions can change before this type of severe weather threat. Check your forecast frequently and stay informed about possible watches and warnings. It is much easier to finalize your emergency plans before any weather event begins. Encourage others to prepare now and check on those who may need assistance.
Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP's Facebook and Twitter accounts. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.
Meanwhile in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources.
"Texans across the state should remain weather-aware as this severe storm system moves across portions of Texas this week," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas is fully prepared to assist local officials and emergency response personnel on the ground to keep our communities safe. We remain on standby to provide any additional resources that may be necessary over the course of this storm."
TDEM has alerted all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to be prepared to support response and recovery operations across the state. These emergency response resources are mobilizing as TDEM and other Emergency Management Council agencies continue to support local officials in the western half of Texas with state firefighting resources at the Governor's direction. The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting extreme fire danger conditions in West Texas tomorrow, with very high fire danger in the forecast for Thursday and Friday across South Texas.
Additionally, Governor Abbott has renewed the state disaster declaration for drought conditions in 86 Texas counties.
Texans are urged to take severe weather safety preparedness measures, such as monitoring local weather forecasts, making an emergency plan, and heeding warnings of local officials.
Texans can visit texasready.gov for severe weather and fire safety information.