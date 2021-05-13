SHREVEPORT, La. - The clock is ticking. The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be here before you know it. It starts June 1 and runs through November.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and here to help you prepare with our latest digital special Gulf Watch: 2021 Hurricane Season.
RELATED CONTENT:
- 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Week
- 2021 Hurricane season predicted to have above-normal activity
- List of 2021 hurricane names
This preview and preparedness special hosted by meteorologists Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis originally aired on our 24-Hour Weather Channel, ktbs.com and KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
In the program, we look at what we can expect this year and how to prepare for it. Our friends at the National Weather Service-Shreveport and SWEPCO show us how they are gearing up for what could be another very active season.
Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.