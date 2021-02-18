SHREVEPORT, La. - Clearing skies, a heavy snow pack and the arctic chill over the ArkLaTex means a very cold night! A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for Thursday night according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Lows are forecast in the low to mid teens! Shreveport may see 15 by early Friday. That could tie the old record set in 1978!
Texarkana is forecast to break their record of 13 back from the same year with a low of 12 according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
