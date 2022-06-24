SHREVEPORT, La. - As the weekend approaches, the heat and humidity will continue across the region. The heat advisory for the ArkLaTex continues into Friday. Look for heat indices ranging mostly between 105 and 109 degrees across the entire four state area.
High pressure is still the dominant weather feature across much of the south. This has brought plenty of sunshine, hot temperatures, and only a few showers here and there. This ridge is expected to expand over the weekend, allowing the temperatures to continue to soar into the upper 90s to near 100.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Cooling centers open in Shreveport
- CDC offers tips for beating the heat
- Consumer Tips offers some simple ways to keep your home cool in the hot weather
Children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness are especially vulnerable to heat exposure. Click here to learn the signs of heat-related illnesses.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. We're always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.