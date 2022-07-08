SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has the ArkLaTex under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. on Friday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected.
According to the forecast, it could feel like about 110 degrees in the shade on Friday afternoon. Even hotter conditions are possible in direct sunlight.
If working or playing outdoors, make sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks.
