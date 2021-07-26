SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory will be in effect Monday until 7 p.m. for portions of the ArkLaTex.
Temperatures will climb into the mid and possibly upper 90s Monday afternoon across the area, and when combined with the humidity, will result in heat indices ranging from 105 to 108 degrees.
In addition, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday, mainly across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana, before diminishing during the evening, according to the National Weather Service Office in Shreveport.
