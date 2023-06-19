SHREVEPORT, La. - A dangerous heat advisory will be in effect Monday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. across northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas. Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning will be in place for the southern region of the ArkLaTex.
Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Heat index values could reach 113 in some areas.
