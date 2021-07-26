SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory will be in effect Monday for portions of the ArkLaTex.
Heat index values are expected to climb to between 105 and 109 degrees in the afternoon across the entire area.
The heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Monday.
