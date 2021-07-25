SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory will be in effect Sunday for portions of the ArkLaTex. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will result in heat index values between 105 and 108 degrees.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s in most locations. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in areas along and east of the I-49 corridor.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video.