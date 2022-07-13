SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has all of the area under a Heat Advisory on Wednesday. It goes from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected.
Heat Index values are forecast from 105 to 110 degrees in the shade. Higher readings will occur in direct sunlight.
Hydrate and take frequent breaks from the heat. For more safety tips, click here.
Also, an Ozone Action Day has been declared by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the Tyler, Longview, and Marshall areas for Wednesday.
This includes Smith, Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, and Harrison Counties. http://ow.ly/aZWA50JUnUB
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution. For more info on ozone: http://ow.ly/ArJW50JUnUC
