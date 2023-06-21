6-21-23 high temps

SHREVEPORT,  La. - A dangerous heat advisory will be in effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. across northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas. 

Heat Advisory

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values could reach 108 in some areas.

The Heat Is On

RELATED CONTENT:

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team. We're always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

Weather App
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments