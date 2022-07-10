SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has much of the ArkLaTex under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday. The area includes much of East Texas and North Louisiana. Look for afternoon temperatures to climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s over these areas. When combined with the humidity, heat indices will range from 105-109 degrees.
If working or playing outdoors, make sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks.
A number of record highs were set across the region on Saturday.
