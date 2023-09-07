SHREVEPORT, La. - Plan for another extremely hot day in the ArkLaTex. A heat advisory will be in place until 8 p.m. Thursday for most of the area.
Our afternoon heat index values will be ranging between 105-109.
Highs will sneak into the low triple-digits, with a stalled cold front to our north. Thankfully, things should begin to cool down into the weekend.
Extremely to critically dry fuels and lower daytime relative humidity will help maintain elevated fire weather conditions areawide again Thursday.
