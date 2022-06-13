Extreme Heat

SHREVEPORT, La. - Brace yourselves for another scorcher. Hot temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100° along with increased moisture will bring heat index values from 105-109° on Monday, triggering another heat advisory.

Heat Advisory
High Temps

Please take precautions to protect yourself and others from the dangerous heat. Limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear lightweight clothes.

Extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe-weather event in the U.S., but we can take action to prepare our loved ones and communities for extreme heat events and related power outages.

Learn what to do before, during, and after to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

