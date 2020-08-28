SHREVEPORT, La. - The heat and humidity are expected to be at dangerous levels this weekend. Thus, the Shreveport National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Saturday across all of the ArkLaTex.
Heat Index values or what it feels like when you combine the temperature and humidity could exceed 110 degrees during the afternoon.
Make sure you hydrate. Also, wear light colored and loose fitting clothing. Take frequent shade or air conditioning breaks. Perhaps you should get your chores or workouts done early in the day when it's cooler.
