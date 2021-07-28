Heat Advisory for the ArkLaTex on Thursday (Shreveport National Weather Service)
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued another Heat Advisory for the ArkLaTex. It goes from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Heat Index Forecast for Thursday

Heat Index Values could range from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.

7 Day Forecast

More of the same is expected through the weekend.

Click here for the CDC's tips for beating the heat.

