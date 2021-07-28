SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued another Heat Advisory for the ArkLaTex. It goes from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Heat Index Values could range from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.
More of the same is expected through the weekend.
