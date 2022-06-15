SHREVEPORT, La. - Another hot day is expected across the ArkLaTex Wednesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s under mostly clear skies. Heat index values will range from 100 to 104 degrees.
The air quality will also be poor according to KTBS 3 Meteorologist Brian Fowler. He says there will be an air quality warning warning across Caddo, Bossier, and and DeSoto parishes until about 4 p.m.
Please take precautions to protect yourself and others from the dangerous heat. Limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear lightweight clothes.
Extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe-weather event in the U.S., but we can take action to prepare our loved ones and communities for extreme heat events and related power outages.
Learn what to do before, during, and after to help keep everyone safe and healthy.
