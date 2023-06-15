SHREVEPORT, La. - Dangerously high temperatures are expected across the ArkLaTex in the coming days. The National Weather Service-Shreveport has even issued a heat advisory that takes effect at 12 p.m. Thursday for a large portion of area.
The cities in the advisory area include Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, Natchitoches, Longview, Carthage, and Center.
KTBS 3 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Dennis says heat index values could be 105-110 Thursday and that will likely continue into the weekend.
"With feels-like temperatures spiking across the state, the Red Cross is urging Louisianans to protect themselves against extreme heat and be prepared to help those who may suffer from heat-related illnesses. Be sure to hydrate, cool down, apply sunscreen and avoid long periods of working outdoors," Louisiana Red Cross CEO Shawn Schulze said.
Tips to stay cool and hydrated
- Drink plenty of water. An average person needs to drink about ¾ of a gallon of water per day.
- Avoid sugary, caffeinated drinks and alcohol.
- Wear loose, lightweight clothing.
- Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible and take a cool shower or bath.
- If your home does not have air conditioning, go to a predesignated place, such as a public library, shopping mall or public cooling center.
Follow this checklist for helpful information on how to identify and respond to three common heat-related illnesses.