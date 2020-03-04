SHREVEPORT, La. - A series of watches and warnings were issued across the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning as storms pushed through the area.
The system brought with it heavy rain and hail.
Luckily, there have been no reports of major damage or injuries. In east Texas, there are scattered reports of power outages and some damage.
The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam says most of the storms will continue through the morning and until early afternoon.
