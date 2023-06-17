SHREVEPORT, La. - A severe storm early Friday plunged thousands into the dark across the region.
At 5 p.m. on Saturday, over 180,000 SWEPCO customers were without service when a heat advisory is expected.
According to SWEPCO’s website, most of the outages are in Caddo and Bossier parishes and Harrison and Gregg counties in east Texas.
- Caddo 65,100
- Bossier 34,600
- Harrison Co. 15,700
- Gregg Co. 33,900
Crews are assessing the damage. When they are finished, SWEPCO will have an idea about when power will be restored.
There are priority power situations like hospitals , nursing homes and sewer lift stations.
“It looks to be as one of largest storms that have caused the largest amount of outages that we’ve had recently," said spokeswoman Shantell Jordan.
The restaurants that are open are busy. This includes the ones on East Kings Highway. Starbucks, Sonic, the Tiki Bar and Taco Bell.
The storm is described as having hurricane-level impacts. Because of that, SWEPCO has activated an all-in response.
Already, it's requested mutual aid assistance with a call for an additional 185 line worker crews and forestry resources with an estimated 2,000 additional utility professionals to join in the recovery work.
Reports show the early morning storms delivered howling winds that included peak wind gusts that snapped trees and downed lines. As a result of the wide-spread damage, the restoration and recovery effort will take time and officials report that could span many days. Crews continue to assess damage to identify the extent of the severe weather impacts, equipment repairs and time needed to safely restore power.
Peak wind gusts were reported as follows:
- 9 miles south of Barksdale Air Force Base, 80 mph
- Shreveport Regional Airport, 70 mph
- Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, 69 mph
- Shreveport Downtown Airport, 66 mph
- 13 miles east northeast of Carthage, Texas, 58 mph
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area.