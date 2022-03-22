SHREVEPORT, La. - Parts of the ArkLaTex experienced flash flooding early Tuesday. In fact, Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies had to rescue three drivers who were stranded in high water.
Areas with high water in Caddo included:
- I-20E at mile marker 4
- Roy Rd. at MLK Dr.
- LA-173 AT N. Lakeshore Dr.
- LA-173 AT BOSTWICK
- US-171 AT OLD MANSFIELD ROAD
- Waterwood Dr. at w. 70th St.
- Keithville-Kingston Rd. at Ivory Ln.
Officials remind everyone that when you see high water, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.
Meanwhile, the Bossier City Police Department was actively working numerous areas of impassable high water due to the heavy rain. These areas include the following:
- 1500 block of Barksdale Blvd
- Tinsley at Shed Road
- Moffitt Mazda area on Old Minden Rd.
- 1400 block of Airline Dr.
- I-220 exit ramp to Airline Dr. (east bound)
Authorities have either barricaded these areas or have marked units in place. Please remember that this list is not all inclusive and several residential areas are also dealing with flooded streets. All motorists are urged not to drive through the high water and they should expect delays when traveling.
Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies report high water on several roadways in the parish, but they are passable:
- 4200 block of Palmetto
- 1700 block of Bellevue Road
- Wafer Road and Highway 80
- Highway 162 and Crouch Road
- Highway 602 and Highway 162
- 1100 block of Wafer Road
- 1400 block of Linton Road
- 600 block of Highway 162
- 5400 block of Linton Cutoff
- Tree across the 2900 block of Old Plain Dealing Road. High water signs set out at Airline and I-220 -ramps.
Sheriff Whittington urges all residents to drive cautiously today on their morning commute. Remember not to drive through high water and expect delays in travel this morning.