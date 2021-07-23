SHREVEPORT, La. - While it has been hot this summer, it is only going to get hotter this weekend and into next week. At the same time, we will likely see our rain chances decrease with only small chances for a late day storm.
This change in our weather pattern is due to an upper high in the Gulf of Mexico that will slowly move up into Texas and also cover the ArkLaTex. Upper highs, also called ridges, usually bring hot temperatures and limited rainfall.
High temperatures will warm up into the upper 90s, with 100 degree weather possible the start of next week. Heat Index values for the weekend will be near 105. While heat advisories are currently not in place, the National Weather Service in Shreveport may issue them in the coming days if needed. Regardless, make sure you use caution, take breaks, and stay hydrated.
