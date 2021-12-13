SHREVEPORT, La. — The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was destroyed by tornadoes this weekend. What was once a vibrant community is now rubble.
The local Red Cross chapter is already deploying volunteers to Mayfield to help with shelters for those who lost their homes.
“So we do have one individual that has already been deployed to Mayfield. They'll be working with the sheltering, and we have three more that are in the process right now,” said Karen McCoy, the executive director of the North Louisiana chapter of the Red Cross. “And I'm sure we're going to have many more deployed as this goes on. And because of the level of devastation, these families are going to need help for weeks to come.”
The devastation in Mayfield is about 25 miles west of another small Kentucky town called Murray. Former Ruston resident Emily Hilton lives in Murray, which made it through unscathed, except for a loss of power throughout the weekend. She says the devastation in Mayfield is unparalleled. And there are many needs.
“Canned foods that aren’t having to be cooked, cardboard boxes have been a need. Donations for Christmas presents and old Christmas toys or other toys that people haven’t used, clothing is a big need for those who lost their homes and all their clothes. Really, anything. And people to help sort through the rubble," Hilton said.
Hilton says area churches and organizations are beginning to organize supply drop-offs. Most of all, she says the people in the town of Mayfield need prayers. She has friends who live there who did not lose their homes, but they did lose the town they grew up in. She said it is just completely gone.
“It’s devastating for them,” she said.
McCoy says roads in the Mayfield area are still impassable. So, in the beginning stages of storm cleanup, the best way for local residents to help those in need is through financial donations.
“Right now, we're just trying to get volunteers there to help. As an organization, we cannot take what a lot of people want to donate — food or clothes or stuff of that nature. We don't have the capacity to be able to get those to them immediately. So the best thing that they can do right now is make a financial donation," McCoy said.
-----
To make a financial donation to the Red Cross, mail a check to the Shreveport office at 805 Brookhollow Drive. Shreveport, La., 71105, or call 1-800-RedCross or send donations online at www.RedCross.org.