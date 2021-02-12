SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has reopened the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 49 from Mira Myrtis Road to I-220.
The portion of I-49 was closed late Thursday and overnight because of winter weather concerns.
DOTD’s emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways. Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions.
Motorists are reminded to beware of black ice - a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots.
The I-49 closure comes just hours after several people died on I-35 in a 130-vehicle pileup in Fort Worth, Texas.